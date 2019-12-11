Switch Tetris 99 2.1.0 Update Released; Adds Team Battle, Password Matchmaking, Event-only Themes

Nintendo has released Tetris 99 update 2.1.0 for the Nintendo Switch which adds the all-new Team Battle Mode, password matchmaking, new button configuration options and more.

In the new Team Battle Mode, players can pick one of 4 teams to compete to be the last squad standing. In addition to the new Battle Mode, the 2.1.0 updates offers password matchmaking in order to make finding and gathered your friends for matches easier.

RE3 Remake vs Original Comparison Video Surfaces Online Showing Greatly Evolved Character Models

Also included with this update are new button configuration options, user emblems, and an option to redeem 4 themes from past Maximus CUP events.

The addition of Team Battle Mode also brings a new twist to the #Tetris99 10th MAXIMUS CUP, beginning 12/12, 11pm PT. Be sure to try the new mode during the event, as the top 999 players will each win 999 Gold Points. @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/s8spDafDUV — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) December 11, 2019

Tetris 99 is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's 'free' online multiplayer version of Tetris was released back in February of this year and is available for free exclusively to those who have subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online.