Tests Reveal M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Models Feature Faster SSD Write Speeds But Lower Read Speeds

Apple announced the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips alongside the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. While there are no changes in terms of design and form factor, Apple made sure that the machine feels brand new on the inside. The new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips feature enhanced performance and battery life capabilities with the latter scoring only 9 percent behind the M1 Ultra chip in benchmarks. According to new tests, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips feature faster SSD write speeds but slightly slower read speeds compared to the previous version.

New M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models feature faster write speeds compared to M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models

The SSD tests were conducted by Macworld and Tom's Guide, revealing the read and write speeds of the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models. Using the Blackmagic disk speed app, Macworld tasted the 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro with 2TB of storage. It achieved a write speed of 6,491 Mbps and a read speed of 5,372. In contrast, the 14-inch M2 Pro Macbook Pro with 1TB of storage scored 5,797 and 5,321 for read and write speeds, respectively.

Tom's Guide tested that the SSD on the M2 Pro MacBook Pro features faster write speed but slower read speeds. The 14-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro achieved 5,319 read speeds and 6,402 write speeds. While the SSD read speeds are slower on the new MacBook Pro models, the difference is negligible for the average user. However, content creators might notice slightly slower read speeds when handling large files.

The speed difference is very minute compared to the SSD speeds on the M2 MacBook Air. This is because the company saw fit to include one less SSD chip that dropped the read speeds down by 50 percent and read speeds by 30 percent. This is the case with the 256GB variant of the M2 MacBook Air only as the higher configuration options come with dual NAND chips. You can check out more details on the matter in our complete review roundup of the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.