Following a drastic uptick in the total number of coronavirus patients diagnosed inside the U.S., it's an all-hands-on-deck situation for the government, medical staff and corporations. Medical and personal protective equipment (PPE) is in shortage and companies including automakers such as Ford and General Motors have started to manufacturer ventilators to be used for critically-ill patients.

Tesla is also aiding medical workers in this time of crisis, with the company's C.E.O. Mr. Elon Musk already having announced on Twitter yesterday that his company is willing to ship FDA-approved ventilators to hospitals operating inside Tesla's delivery regions. Now, officials from Storey County, Nevada are reporting that Tesla has allowed them to use warehouse space and equipment to store and distribute COVID-19 (coronavirus) medical supplies.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Already Widely Available in Australia, Spoilers Running Rampant

Tesla Offers 100,00-square-feet Of Warehouse Space And Other Equipment To Help Northern Nevada Manage Coronavirus Outbreak

In a fresh statement released minutes back, Storey County officials are back with more details about Tesla's efforts in helping officials manage the coronavirus crisis. The automaker operates its Gigafactory 2 in Nevada, which is responsible for manufacturing battery packs in cooperations with Panasonic and other components that are primarily destined to be used inside the popular Model 3.

Today's statement thanks Tesla for offering 100,000-square-feet of storage space in its warehouse present inside Storey to store emergency response supplies to help hospitals manage Ecoronavirus (COVID-19) patients. The equipment stored in this area will not only help medical professionals in the county but also cater to the demands of the entire region of Northern Nevada.

Additionally, Tesla has also provided county officials with warehousing equipment including forklifts to manage the equipment on the premises. Tesla also reportedly made its decision to help county officials within "five minutes" reads today's statement.

As nationwide lockdowns start to take place due to the need of controlling the coronavirus's outbreak, Tesla has been busy in its dealings with government officials. The company reluctantly agreed to shut down its Fremont, California-based Gigafactory late last month, and officials confirmed in the last week of March that the company will also reduce its workforce in the Nevada Gigafactory by 75% to keep in line with measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) inside its manufacturing facilities.

Storey County officials were also quick to state yesterday that reports of a Tesla employee being positive for the coronavirus were unsubstantiated, with officials so far not having received "confirmation that this is a valid, presumptive, or actual case."

Tesla Model 3 Registrations Grow 11x In China In February Despite Market Downturn

With corporations all over America aiding officials and hospital staff to deal with an exponential burst in coronavirus cases, Tesla's chief executive Mr. Musk himself has made several statements. After initially downplaying the risk posed by COVID-19, the executive announced last week that he has roughly 1,200 ventilators ready for distribution. Mr. Musk, however, went on to caution that despite this, "getting them delivered, installed & operating is the harder part."

With major stock markets have shed more than a quarter of their value in a massive selloff that started in later February, Tesla Inc has proved that it is a double-edged sword. While the company lost all gains that it made on the stock market following production ramps in the Gigafactory 3, Shanghai, the stock is still up 79.78% over the year.

Mr. Musk and his company delivered approximately 50,000 N95 respirator masks to the University of Washington's School of Medicine last month, with supplies also making their way to the University of California, Los Angeles. As the coronavirus forces Tesla to cut down on Model 3 production, Wall Street analysts believe that the company will be unable to meet its vehicle delivery targets of 500,000 units in 2020 despite strong performance that countered a downturn in China this February.