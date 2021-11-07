Tencent Cloud Launches Xinghai Wisdom Wood Series GA01 (AMD PRO V620) GPU

Three days ago at the Tencent Digital Ecology Conference, company Tencent Cloud launched their newest GPU card that is developed as "the first developed enterprise-level" card of it's kind, according to a leak by HXL of Twitter (@9550pro) Tencent is calling this card the Xinghai Wisdom Wood Series GA01. With it's origins in deep customization, high ability of adaption, and extremely flexible, Tencent Cloud has always played games for main company Tencent. There have also been live broadcasts and additional services provided by Tencent.

The Tencent GA01 GPU is actually the AMD Radeon PRO V620

While the company is calling the GPU the GA01, our friends in the twitterverse have confirmed that what we are actually looking at is the AMD PRO V620 GPU. The AMD Radeon PRO V620 GPU will offer 4608 stream processors, 72 CUs, GDDR6 EC processing memory at 32GBs at 16Gbps, bandwidth speeds of 512 GB/s, and 256-bit memory interfacing.

Key features of Radeon PRO V620 include: Powerful Data Center GPU Solution – All new RDNA 2 architecture, with 32GB GDDR6 memory and Infinity Cache, as well as dedicated hardware ray tracing deliver remarkable performance for graphics-intensive workloads and games.

– All new RDNA 2 architecture, with 32GB GDDR6 memory and Infinity Cache, as well as dedicated hardware ray tracing deliver remarkable performance for graphics-intensive workloads and games. Advanced Hardware-Based Security Features – SR-IOV-based GPU virtualization scales to multiple professional graphics users as well as advanced security capabilities, helping protect valuable user data from another user.

– SR-IOV-based GPU virtualization scales to multiple professional graphics users as well as advanced security capabilities, helping protect valuable user data from another user. Multi-Purpose Flexibility – Designed to support the latest drivers and ROCm software to facilitate a range of workloads: cloud gaming, DaaS, WaaS, and ML.

– Designed to support the latest drivers and ROCm software to facilitate a range of workloads: cloud gaming, DaaS, WaaS, and ML. Supported Modern Applications – Full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, DirectX, OpenGL, WebGL and OpenCL to accelerate cinematic games and feature-rich applications and websites.