Tempest Rising is a Dark New 90s-Style Real-Time Strategy Game Coming in 2023

Hungry for some good ol’ base-building, opponent-mobbing real-time-strategy action, the likes of which we don’t see often anymore? Well, then you might want to keep an eye on Tempest Rising, a new dark RTS from 3D Realms and developer Slipgate Ironworks just announced at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. You can check out the game for yourself, below.

Looking fairly promising! Better star limbering up your clicking finger now. Need to know more? Here’s the official description for Tempest Rising:

“Classic RTS action meets modern production and performance in Tempest Rising. Inspired by RTS greats of the 90s and 2000s, Tempest Rising is a classic, base-building real time strategy game set in a modern day alternative history war scenario. It features 3 unique factions, each with its own approach to combat and economy and offering a variety of strategies for players of all stripes, maps with neutral structures to contest and neutral populations to contend with, deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps a focus on strategy while rewarding skill, and built-in customization options that allow players to approach the game their way in both single player and multiplayer game modes.

Take on the role of Commander in the highly mobile and advanced peacekeeping corps of the Global Defense Forces or the hard-hitting and desperate Tempest Dynasty in 2 15-mission campaigns that allow the player to customize their army for each mission, as both armies seek to understand and control the mysterious but beneficial Tempest vines that grow unchecked across the war-torn planet Earth. Other dangers wait in the shadows, as the origin of the Tempest is revealed...”

Classic RTS base building with fast and fluid hard-hitting combat.

3 asymmetrical playable factions, each featuring distinct economy and play styles.

Each faction offers a unique roster of units.

2 epic single player campaigns with between-mission cutscenes.

Skirmish, custom games, and ranked multiplayer matchmaking with Elo rating.

Tempest Rising rears its head on PC sometime in 2023.