Telegram Premium Goes Official – Here’s Everything New

Telegram has finally launched Telegram Premium, the service has over 700 million monthly active users, and the new subscription will allow you to unlock exclusive features on the chat app.

The company published a blog post to announce Telegram Premium and has said that the new paid tier “will allow us to offer all the resource-heavy features users have asked for over the years while preserving free access” to the messaging service.

So, what exactly is Telegram Premium and what does it bring? We are going to explore everything new that is coming.

Telegram Premium Brings Faster Downloads, Increased Limits, 4GB Uploads, and a Lot More

Getting Telegram Premium is not at all complicated. You will need to get the latest version of the app and within that app, you can go for Telegram Premium and you are good to go.

For those wondering how much you are going to pay, the service is going to cost anywhere from around $5 to $6. At the moment, the company has not posted the official pricing but reports from those who are using it have mentioned that it is well within the range.

As far as the Telegram Premium features are concerned, below is a list of everything you are about to get.

4 GB Uploads Any user can upload large files and media, each up to 2 GB in size and enjoy unlimited storage in the Telegram Cloud for free. With Telegram Premium, subscribers will now be able to send 4 GB files – enough space for 4 hours of 1080p video, or 18 days of high-quality audio. Faster Downloads Premium subscribers are able to download media and files at the fastest possible speed. You can access everything in your unlimited cloud storage as fast as your network can keep up. Doubled Limits Premium users get increased limits for almost everything in the app. With Premium, you can follow up to 1000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add a fourth account to any Telegram app, pin 10 chats in the main list and save up to 10 favorite stickers. Voice-to-Text Voice messages can be converted to text for those times you don't want to listen, but want to see what it says. You can rate transcriptions to help improve them. Unique Stickers Dozens of stickers now have impressive full-screen animations, which Premium users can send in any chat to add extra emotion and expressive effects that are visible for all users. This premium sticker collection will be updated monthly by Telegram artists. Chat Management Telegram Premium includes new tools to organize your chat list – like changing your default chat folder so the app always opens on a custom folder or, say, Unread instead of All Chats. Animated Profile Pictures The profile videos of premium users will animate for everyone throughout the app – including in chats and the chat list. Let everyone see your new look, or flex your creativity with a unique looping animation. Premium Badges All premium users get a Premium special badge that appears next to their name in the chat list, chat headers, and member lists in groups – showing that they help support Telegram and are part of the club that receives exclusive features first. Premium App Icons New icons are available that premium users can add to their Home Screen to better match their personality or wallpaper. Choose from a premium star, night sky, or turbo-plane. No Ads In some countries, Sponsored Messages are shown in large, public one-to-many channels. These minimalist, privacy-conscious advertisements help support Telegram's operating costs, but will no longer appear for subscribers of Telegram Premium.

That's all folks. While Telegram Premium is loaded with new and advanced features. That does not mean that the company is not looking to enhance the base version either. The company has talked about how they will continue to make improvements for everyone who is not subscribing to the premium version and honestly, that is how it should be.

Will you be subscribing to Telegram Premium? Let us know your thoughts below.