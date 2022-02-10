Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge New Video Focuses on Master Splinter

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge gameplay footage has been shared online today, showcasing one of the game's playable characters.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by the official Dotemu YouTube channel, provides a new look at Master Splinter and his unique fighting style. The trailer also confirms that the game is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, in addition to the previously announced PC and Nintendo Switch, later this year. Master Splinter’s calm, thoughtful nature makes him more collected than most of his green pupils, but his mastery of ninja arts ensures that he’s a formidable powerhouse. He dishes out particularly powerful attacks with his trusty staff and wide-reaching special ninja moves, bashing through groups of enemies as efficiently as the Turtles chowing down on a pizza.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is currently in development by Dotemu and Tribute Games. The game promises to modernize the side-scrolling beat'em up formula seen in the classic games developed by Konami without doing away with what made these games so fun to play.

Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launches sometime this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.