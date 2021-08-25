Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Will Feature a Playable April O’Neil

The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge looks like a classic trip back to the arcades, but that isn’t to say nothing has changed. For instance, this time around the Turtles beloved gal pal April O’Neil won’t be playing damsel in distress, but rather getting in on the action. As shown during a new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, April can whack enemies with her microphone and all manner of other TV news equipment. We also get a quick peek at the game’s new team attacks. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Just when I thought my inner 90s kid was dead -- think that woke it up a little bit. A co-development between French studio Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and the Montreal, Canada-based Tribute Games (Flinthook), TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge looks to tap into the still-glowing nostalgia from the old Konami games, while forging its own path. Here’s a bit more detail on the game and April O’Neil…

Inspired by the Turtles’ iconic 1987 design, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge brings New York City’s most righteous ninjas to life with gorgeous pixel art that’d look right at home in your favorite retro arcade. From showdowns with infamous rivals like Bebop and Rocksteady to returns to signature locales like Dimension X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a bodacious celebration of classic TMNT beat-em-ups with its own modern touches. Sporting her iconic yellow jumpsuit and trusty reporting gear, April unleashes flurries of hits against the Foot Clan’s devious soldiers via new gameplay. Her agility and far-reaching slide kicks help her close in on targets quickly, and she once again proves the turtles can rely on her unwavering support, even through slices of pizza.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to PC and Switch sometime in 2022.