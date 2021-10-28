Teardown Reveals 2021 MacBook Pro Features iPhone-Like Battery Pull Tabs For Easier Replacement

The new 2021 MacBook Pro models launched earlier this year and they have started making their way to users. Moreover, we are now getting to know about the internals of the machine extensively, something that Apple did not share on stage. According to the latest, the new 2021 MacBook Pro models feature battery pull tabs for easier do-it-yourself battery replacements. It is great to see that Apple is making it easier for users to replace the battery.

New Teardown of 2021 MacBook Pro Reveals Battery Pull Tabs For Easier Do-It-Yourself Replacement

The new teardown from iFixit reveals that the 2021 MacBook Pro features battery pull tabs for easier replacement. The publication states that it will allow for do-it-yourself battery replacements. It can be seen in the teardown's teaser that the outer four battery cells feature iPhone-like battery pull tabs. You can gain access to the battery pull tabs by removing the trackpad which will reveal the cutouts. Moreover, since the 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro models have a similar chassis, the latter will also house the battery pull tabs.

Apple Music is Now Rolling Out to PS5 Starting Today

This is a major shift in internal design since the MacBook Pro battery cells were glued into the "top case" in 2012. The top case is largely attached to the keyboard and trackpad. This made the MacBook Battery replacement difficult. Apple Authorised Service Providers previously had to replace the top case as well when replacing batteries. Customers would pay a battery service fee of $129 to $199 out of warranty. Henceforth, it is unclear if the new design will bring changes in the service charges.

The new 2021 MacBook Pro models launched earlier this week and iFixit will release the extensive teardown in the coming days. We will share more details on the 2021 MacBook Pro battery as soon as further information is available. Share your views with us in the comments.