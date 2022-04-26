TEAMGROUP Upgrades Its Elite DDR5 Memory Kits With Faster Speeds, U-DIMM Now Clocked at DDR5-5600 Mbps

TEAMGROUP has upgraded its original Elite DDR5 memory kits with even faster specs and now run at up to DDR5-5600 Mbps speeds. Originally launched in just 4800 flavors, the new 1.1V kits will offer improved performance and much higher bandwidth with the 16.6% increase in clocks. It

TEAMGROUP's Elite Series Memory Kits Now Offered In Up To DDR5-5600 Mbps 1.1V Flavors, Faster Performance At The Same Power Input

Press Release: TEAMGROUP, has announced today the upgrade of TEAMGROUP ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 Standard Memory in response to the evolution of future memory specifications and development trends.

Developed from TEAMGROUP's outstanding R&D capabilities and excellent product quality, the ELITE U-DIMM Standard Memory complies with JEDEC standards and supports high-performance specifications of frequency 5600MHz and 1.1V voltage. The ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 Standard Memory has also been sent to major motherboard manufacturers for verification. As the world welcomes the advent of the DDR5 era, TEAMGROUP will continue to launch memory products with comprehensive compatibility and upgraded specifications.

TEAMGROUP is making an early play in the field of DDR5s. Last year, the company launched the ELITE U-DIMM 4800MHz 1.1V Standard Memory ahead of the industry and is now announcing an increased frequency from 4,800MHz to 5,600MHz with the same 1.1V voltage, ensuring users can enjoy high-performance experiences while still conserving energy. The latest ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 Standard Memory will also be available in different storage capacities, including 2X8GB, 2X16GB, and 2X32GB, to deliver smooth multi-tasking and an outstanding product that is stable, high-performance, and energy-efficient.

TEAMGROUP capitalizes on mature R&D capabilities and strives to develop outstanding solutions for both OC gaming and standard memory modules, aiming to push products to their extremes and also deliver a high-quality DDR5 solution with outstanding performance to satisfy consumers at high-speed computing needs. TEAMGROUP hasn't announced pricing yet but stay tuned for more info.