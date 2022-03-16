TEAMGROUP Unveils T-Force SIERN Series AIO Coolers For Both CPU & SSD Cooling, Supports Both AMD AM5 & Intel LGA 1700 Socket

TEAMGROUP has just announced the launch of its brand new T-Force SIERN series AIO coolers which feature both CPU and SSD cooling.

TEAMGROUP'S T-Force SIREN Series AIO Coolers Feature Both SSD & CPU Cooling In A Premium Design, Supports Both AMD AM5 & Intel LGA 1700 Sockets

Press Release: Leading memory provider TEAMGROUP not only brings complete storage solutions to consumers worldwide but also strives to provide the best cooling options. In response to greater demands in the next generation of PC hardware for faster and more efficient cooling, its gaming sub-brand T-FORCE has announced the world's first ARGB All-In-One liquid cooling system that dissipates heat from two main heat sources, the CPU and SSD, at the same time.

The dual-cooling system of the T-FORCE SIREN Series All-in-One ARGB Liquid Cooler supports a wide range of Intel and AMD sockets, including the latest LGA 1700 and AM5 sockets, and its meticulously-designed water blocks are made for mainstream M.2 2280 SSDs, making the cooler perfect for a large variety of gaming PC setups. The T-FORCE SIREN Series All-in-One liquid cooling system allows gamers to solve both CPU and SSD heating issues with an easy installation and helps provide stable operation when both components are under heavy loads, contributing to longer hardware lifespans. Its ARGB dual water block design can also display a wide array of dazzling lights, giving players the freedom to create their own unique, eye-catching PC rig.

Well-aware of the increased operating temperatures of PC components, TEAMGROUP has taken the initiative to provide various cooling solutions with leading technologies and innovative features. In addition to several T-FORCE-patented SSD heatsinks, the company has developed the SIREN GD240E All-in-One ARGB Liquid Cooler for CPUs as well as the first cooling solution for the next generation of PCIe Gen5.0 SSDs. TEAMGROUP will continue to bring a wide range of cooling products to consumers worldwide to offer a more stable and efficient computing experience.