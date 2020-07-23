TEAMGROUP Releases The EX Series 2.5” SSD And The C201 Impression USB Flash Drive – Powerful Read/Write Speeds On The EX Series

With the USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, the TEAMGROUP C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is designed with soft and tranquil Morandi colors to overturn USB flash drive’s traditional color design. There are “Grayish Green”, “Misty Blue” and “Smokey Pink” three colors available to present different levels of visual effects. In addition, the ingenious ergonomic design for the thumb curve, makes it both aesthetically pleasing and practical, creating a trendy and luxurious style with deeper meaning and setting off a retro wave in the storage industry.
If you are looking for a solid SSD or a nice looking USB, both of these are great options to fill the gaps in what you need. The EX Series performs well with good speeds and the C201 provides a great aesthetic that looks great.