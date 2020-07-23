TEAMGROUP Releases The EX Series 2.5” SSD And The C201 Impression USB Flash Drive – Powerful Read/Write Speeds On The EX Series

TEAMGROUP has been keeping to meet the storage needs of consumers in every way. Today, TEAMGROUP announces the EX Series 2.5” Solid State Drive with powerful read/write speed and the C201 Impression USB Flash Drive with the beauty of softness and tranquility. Both products have an out-of-the-box design and feature a variety of colorful elements to overturn people’s stereotypical impression of the design of storage products on the market. In addition, the excellent performance also makes them the best choice.

A 2.5" SSD With Great Speeds Along With A USB In A Morandi Color Scheme

TEAMGROUP EX Series 2.5” Solid State Drive is a must-have upgrade for top of the line PCs. The powerful sequential transfer speed of reading up to 550MB/s and writing to 520MB/s, even small and fragmented files can be operated with high efficiency. It also features the SLC Caching technology to avoid degradation of transfer performance effectively. Besides, the advanced Wear-Leveling technology and ECC function ensure the reliability of the EX Series, making it a must-have upgrade for the performance of your PC.

With the USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, the TEAMGROUP C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is designed with soft and tranquil Morandi colors to overturn USB flash drive’s traditional color design. There are “Grayish Green”, “Misty Blue” and “Smokey Pink” three colors available to present different levels of visual effects. In addition, the ingenious ergonomic design for the thumb curve, makes it both aesthetically pleasing and practical, creating a trendy and luxurious style with deeper meaning and setting off a retro wave in the storage industry.

If you are looking for a solid SSD or a nice looking USB, both of these are great options to fill the gaps in what you need. The EX Series performs well with good speeds and the C201 provides a great aesthetic that looks great.

