TEAMGROUP’s MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Features Industry’s Heat-Dissipating Graphene Label For Better Cooling

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 16, 2022

TEAMGROUP's latest MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is the industry's first device featuring a heat-dissipating graphene label for better cooling.

TEAMGROUP Announces MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD with the Industry's First Heat Dissipating Graphene SSD Label for Upgraded Cooling Performance

Press Release: Global memory brand, TEAMGROUP, has created numerous innovative SSD products over the years with its cutting-edge research and development to offer the very best solutions in the storage market. Today it has announced MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, featuring a unique breakthrough cooling technology: the industry's first SSD label to incorporate graphene copper foil.

This less than 1mm thick Heat Dissipating Graphene SSD Label has received Utility Patents [1] and is tightly adhered to the SSD to provide precise and greater cooling. The design of MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD's heat dissipating graphene SSD label eliminates the possibility of installation interference. Moreover, it allows users to enjoy double the cooling performance and the increased stability of PCIe Gen4 without the need to install additional thermal equipment when it's paired with an M.2 slot heatsink.

TEAMGROUP's brand new MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is a storage upgrade solution for Gen4x4 SSDs. It offers a read speed of 5,000MB/s and a write speed of 4,500MB/s and supports SLC Cache technology, which provides over double the operation efficiency of Gen3 SSDs. Solving the problem of computer lag, allows users to multitask with ease and enjoy a fast and smooth performance.

The MP44L SSD provides excellent data transfer accuracy due to its LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check Code) technology. It supports Windows TRIM optimization commands and the latest NVMe 1.4 standard. With the allocation mechanism of NVM Sets, PLM (Predictable Latency Mode), and the latest RRL (Read Recovery Level) technology, the SSD's latency is significantly reduced, and wear and tear at high read and write speeds is also diminished, extending the lifespan of the drive.

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is available in a wide range of capacities, from 250GB to 2TB, to meet the needs of all types of users, whether they are seeking a PC upgrade or expanding capacity. The first batch of MP44L is expected to be available for purchase on Amazon and Newegg in North America in late August 2022. For more sales and technical information about MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD and its patented heat dissipating graphene SSD label, please stay tuned to TEAMGROUP's official sales channels for the latest news.

TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD 250GB 49.99 Late August, 2022
500GB 79.99
1TB 135.99
2TB 287.99

