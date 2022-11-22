Team Ninja Creative Director Dispels Rumors Regarding Ninja Gaiden/Dead or Alive Reboots

Team Ninja’s developments within the gaming industry center on two notable series: Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The former hasn’t seen a new title release since Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z eight years ago (excluding collections of past games) and Dead or Alive 6… the less said about that game, the better.

Anyways, despite failures and not-so-critical darlings, people still like both series, but both will remain dormant for some time. In response to recently made rumors regarding a reboot project for Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, Team Ninja’s creative director, Tom Lee, had some comments to offer on that front.

In a statement issued to Wccftech, the lead said the following: “DEAD OR ALIVE and NINJA GAIDEN are both long-standing pillar franchises for Team NINJA. These celebrated titles are synonymous with our studio history and reputation.

It goes without saying that when speaking about the development of our past and future projects, both of these important titles cannot be left without mention. However, there are no details or information to share on either of these franchises at this present time. Like many of our dedicated fans, we share the enthusiasm for the return of these beloved titles. And we will be sure to provide a proper update (if and) when that day arrives."

It’s about as direct as can be, unfortunately; Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden will not have any games for the foreseeable future. However, Lee did note that if there is an update for these series, an official announcement by Team Ninja will come in some form. But when that will be, is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, Team Ninja has two projects currently under development; Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and Rise of the Ronin, an upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC title. Both of those games are slated to release next year, and we’ll update you on those games as information is released. We’ll continue to provide more updates as this story develops.