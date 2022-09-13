Menu
Rise of the Ronin Brings Team Ninja to 19th Century Japan; will Be Available on PlayStation 5

Ule Lopez
Sep 13, 2022
Rise of the Ronin

A new game by KOEI TECMO and its subsidiary Team Ninja has been announced during today's State of Play. This action RPG game will take you back to 19th Century Japan and set off on an epic journey. The game, known as Rise of the Ronin, will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5, and it will be available at some point in 2024.

You can watch a trailer showcasing some of the gameplay in Rise of the Ronin below:

Rise of the Ronin is a combat-focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change. It is the very end of a 300-year-long Edo Period, commonly known as “Bakumatsu”. The game is set in late 19th Century Japan as it faces the tides of change as civil war continues to rage between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions.

The player takes the role of a Ronin character, a warrior bound to no master. This character will be the conduit for players to be immersed in a historically inspired world that also combines the art of the firearms. That's right, the skills you will have access to are not limited to swords, but you can also use guns to dispatch enemies.

In a PlayStation Blog talking about Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja Director/President Fumihiko Yasuda states that the game has been in development for seven years. It's a culmination of all the skills and knowledge that the team has gained over the years as they take things to the next level by portraying the most critical revolution in the history of Japan.

According to Yasuda, the game will have "new combat action" and "unrestrained open gameplay" as players learn the way of the Ronin and brutalize their opposition. Rise of the Ronin will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles sometime in 2025.

