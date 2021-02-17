Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Sold Over a Million Copies

Bandai Namco is celebrating an important sales milestone for its popular RPG series Tales of Vesperia. In a press release, the company announced the game's sales had passed a million copies worldwide across all platforms.

This number has continued to rise ever since 2019, when Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition first hit retail shelves. It offered additional content, including the previously PlayStation 3-only character Patty.

We haven't had any updates in terms of sales milestones from Bandai Namco since February 2019. At that time, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition had only amassed around 500,000 copies sold worldwide. It's earned the rest of its million-copy milestone in the years following that.

We previously reviewed Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, awarding it an 8.5. Here's what we thought about it.

"Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is a solid remaster of one of the best classic JRPGs released during the previous console generation. With a colorful cast of well-developed characters, an incredibly fun battle system, and engaging gameplay mechanics, the game still manages to hold its own ten years since release, even with minimal tweaking. The huge amount of new content is also meaningful to the experience, making the Definitive Edition truly the definitive way to experience the game."

As part of the fan-favorite Tales series, it's well worth picking up, especially if you haven't tried any of the other games to have been released throughout before. Its unique blend of anime-styled visuals, action-packed combat, and addictive storylines are guaranteed to please.

You can pick up Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition right now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.