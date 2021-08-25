Tales of Arise Latest Trailer Focuses On Rod Master Dohalim

A new Tales of Arise trailer has been released online, focusing on one of the game's main characters.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on Dohalim, the Renan noble that joins Alphen and Shionne during their journey.

Tales of Arise Demo Runs 10 to 15fps Slower on PS5 than Xbox Series X in 4K Graphics Mode

Dohalim is a noble Renan who takes on his enemies in style. Striking with a flourish, Dohalim casts astral artes against his foes. This refined and cultivated man seeks to live in harmony with Dahnans, and will fight for this purpose.

Dohalim is fully playable in the Tales of Arise demo that is now available on consoles. The demo is the same one I had the chance to try out back in June, with the addition of some features like skits and new boss fights.

Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.