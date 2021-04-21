Tales of Arise to Release This September; PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions Detailed

Tales Of Arise, the next entry in the series developed by Bandai Namco, will be released this September on PC and consoles.

A new trailer that has been shared online today confirms that the game will be released on September 9th In Japan and the following day, September 10th, in the rest of the world.

Additionally, Japanese magazine Famitsu confirmed on its Official Website that Tales Of Arise will also release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The current-generation version will feature a Performance Mode, which will make the game run at 60 FPS, and a Graphic Priority Mode which will make the game run at 4K resolution.

Together with the announcement trailer, a Tales Of Arise gameplay trailer has also been released, showcasing the new combat system, which looks like an evolution of the combat system seen in Tales of Berseria, and more.

Tales Of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.