Tales of Arise to Release This September; PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions Detailed
Tales Of Arise, the next entry in the series developed by Bandai Namco, will be released this September on PC and consoles.
A new trailer that has been shared online today confirms that the game will be released on September 9th In Japan and the following day, September 10th, in the rest of the world.
Additionally, Japanese magazine Famitsu confirmed on its Official Website that Tales Of Arise will also release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The current-generation version will feature a Performance Mode, which will make the game run at 60 FPS, and a Graphic Priority Mode which will make the game run at 4K resolution.
Together with the announcement trailer, a Tales Of Arise gameplay trailer has also been released, showcasing the new combat system, which looks like an evolution of the combat system seen in Tales of Berseria, and more.
Tales Of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.
Challenge the Fate That Binds You
On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tales of series, Tales of Arise.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter