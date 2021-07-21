Tales of Arise Skits, Side Activities To Be Showcased Next Week
More Tales of Arise information will be shared next week in a new live stream, Bandai Namco confirmed today.
The new live stream, which will air next week on July 29th at 4:00 am PT, 7:00 am ET, 1:00 pm CET, will showcase some of the game's side activities like camping and fishing. Skits, one of the series' staple features, will also be showcased during the live stream, which will be aired on the Official Tales of YouTube Channel.
Tales of Arise is setting out to be among the finest JRPG launching this year. I had the chance to try out the game last month, and I definitely enjoyed what I experienced.
Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.
Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.
For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future.
Featuring a diverse cast of characters, intuitive and rewarding combat system, and a captivating story set in a lush world worth fighting for, Tales of Arise delivers a first-class JRPG experience.
