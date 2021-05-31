Tales of Arise New Trailer, Screenshots, Showcase Mystic Artes and More

A new Tales Of Arise trailer and some new screenshots have been shared online today, showcasing the upcoming JRPG from Bandai Namco.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, showcases the main cast's powerful Mystic Artes. The 2D cut-in that was featured in previous entries in the series seems to have been removed, but the attacks look as flashy and destructive as ever.

Scarlet Nexus New Console Demo Comparison Video Confirms Slightly Faster Load Times on PlayStation 5 and More

The Japanese Official PlayStation Blog also shared some new Tales Of Arise that showcase the main cast, locations, and more. The blog also confirmed some of the PlayStation 5 features that were revealed a while back, such as the inclusion of two different display modes, Performance and 4K modes, faster battle load times, full DualSense and Game Help support.















































Tales Of Arise will release on September 10th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.