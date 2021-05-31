Tales of Arise New Trailer, Screenshots, Showcase Mystic Artes and More
A new Tales Of Arise trailer and some new screenshots have been shared online today, showcasing the upcoming JRPG from Bandai Namco.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, showcases the main cast's powerful Mystic Artes. The 2D cut-in that was featured in previous entries in the series seems to have been removed, but the attacks look as flashy and destructive as ever.
The Japanese Official PlayStation Blog also shared some new Tales Of Arise that showcase the main cast, locations, and more. The blog also confirmed some of the PlayStation 5 features that were revealed a while back, such as the inclusion of two different display modes, Performance and 4K modes, faster battle load times, full DualSense and Game Help support.
Tales Of Arise will release on September 10th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Challenge the Fate That Binds You
On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tales of series, Tales of Arise.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter