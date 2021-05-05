Tales of Arise ESRB Rating Summary Reveals New Details on Cutscenes, Side Quests

Tales of Arise has been rated by ESRB ahead of its release this September, and new details on the game have been provided by the rating summary today.

The rating summary provided some information on the game's cutscenes, which will feature violence and blood.

This is a role-playing game in which players lead characters on a quest to battle an evil force in the fantasy world of Dahna. From a third-person perspective, players traverse various environments, complete quests, interact with characters, and battle fantasy characters (e.g., giant insects, armored knights, feral beasts). Players use swords, firearms, and magic spells to defeat enemies; battles are accompanied by screen-shaking effects and impact sounds. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a woman bleeding on the ground after being impaled; a man stabbed in the back; characters impaled in the chest; a woman burned at the stake. Blood is also seen splattering players' screen on occasion. Some female characters wear outfits that reveal large amounts of cleavage; some characters' breasts also jiggle

Among the info provided by the Tales of Arise ESRB rating summary is the return of a hot springs sequence, which is a staple for the series, and some new details on a sie quest involving an alcoholic substance.

A hot-springs sequence contains some innuendo and suggestive dialogue (e.g. "It's so silky-smooth. I wanna reach out and touch it"; "Hey, hands off, remember"; "You wouldn't deny me the chance to be a man, would you?"). In a side quest, characters engage in a prolonged conversation about an alcoholic substance called cillagin, with dialogue/text referencing alcohol (e.g., "So it's not just a buzz you're after"; "Not until you're the right age, Rinwell"; "Quest Complete: Hard Liquor"); characters are also seen drinking and/or discussing alcohol in taverns (e.g., "Maybe we've just had to much too drink and have started to hear things."). The word “a*shole” appears in dialogue.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th worldwide.