Tales of Arise New Mod Disables Paint Filter For Clearer Visuals

A new Tales of Arise mod that has been released online today removes the game's oil painter filter to make visuals clearer.

The Disable Paint Filter mod, created by eraser3000, modifies 2 CVars to disable the filter for both close and far objects. Users will need to install the SDK-Arise mod first before being able to use the Disable Paint Filter Mod.

This mod modifies 2 cvars to disable the paint filter in Tales of Arise, the first cvar affects the elements near you and the latter the elements far from you, if you want to know more, i'll write something more detailed at the end of the page. INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS

->You need SDK-Arise

->Download the Engine.ini in the files section and move it to "%localappdata%\BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment\Tales of Arise\Config\WindowsNoEditor", if you already have other mods that modify Engine.ini, you can simply open it and copy and paste the 2 lines under [/Script/Engine.RendererSettings]. To uninstall this mod simply delete the 2 lines in Engine.ini under [/Script/Engine.RendererSettings]



The Tales of Arise Disable Paint Filter mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Tales of Arise is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.