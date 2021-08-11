Tales of Arise New Gameplay Footage Showcases Lord Balseph Boss Fight

New Tales of Arise gameplay footage has been shared online, focusing on one of the game's early boss fights.

The new footage, which has been shared online by Game Informer, showcases the Lord Balseph boss fight as well as a few random encounters and some light exploration.

Tales of Arise Free Demo Arrives on Consoles Next Week, PC Left Out

Tales of Arise is an upcoming action RPG with a release date of September 10. Join the Game Informer crew as they show off the game's early Lord Balseph boss fight in this episode of New Gameplay Today!

Soon enough, console players will be able to try out Tales of Arise thanks to the playable demo that will be released next week. This playable demo is likely the same one that I got to try out back in June, which left me quite impressed.

Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.