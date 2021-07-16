Tales of Arise New Character Introduction Video Focuses on Law

A new Tales of Arise character introduction video has been shared online, focusing on the martial artist Law.

The new video, which can be watched below, provides new information on the character's motivation, his joining Rena's secret police, and more. The video also features some short combat sequences that showcase the character's fighting style.

Law is a hot-blooded martial artist who concentrates energy into his body to deal continuous strikes. Despite being from Dahna, he joined Rena's secret police to pursue his own goal.

Tales of Arise is the next entry in the Tales series by Bandai Namco. While the game is likely not going to revolutionize the series' formula in any major way, it does try to bring something new to the table, especially in combat, as I highlighted in my preview.

Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.