Tales of Arise Latest Character Introduction Video Focuses on Rinwell
A new Tales of Arise character introduction video has been shared online, focusing on one of the main party members.
The new video focuses on Rinwell, a Dahnan mage who can cast elemental astral artes, providing a quick overview of the character's story and her combat abilities.
Born in a family of Dahnan mages, Rinwell has the rare ability to cast elemental astral artes. Accompanied by her faithful friend Hootle, she fights against Renan oppression in Cyslodia.
More information on Tales of Arise is coming next week. During a new live stream, Bandai Namco will show some of the game's side activities like camping and fishing, skits, and much more.
Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th. You can learn more about the game by checking out my hands-on preview.
Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter