Tales of Arise Atmsopheric Shaders Graphics Will Be Used in Future Games, but Not in Remakes

The Atmospheric Shaders graphics used in Tales of Arise will be used in future entries in the series as well, according to producer Yusuke Tomizawa.

Speaking with Japanese magazine Famitsu, as reported by ryokutya2089, the series producer confirmed that the Atmospheric Shaders graphics will return in future entries in the series and that they are currently developing an improved version of them that, however, may not be ready for the next installment in the series. What is sure is that they will not be used for remakes, which is an interesting statement, considering no Tales series remakes have been announced.

In the same interview, Yusuke Tomizawa also expressed the desire to do something with some events not shown in Tales of Arise, like Shionne's arrival in Dahna or Alphen's past. He couldn't confirm if they are making an anime or not.

Tales of Arise is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Learn more about one of the best role-playing games released last year by checking out my review.