Tales of Arise New Developer Message Video Delves Deep Into Combat Mechanics and More

A new Tales of Arise developer message video has been shared online today, providing new information on the upcoming role-playing game by Bandai Namco.

The new video, which can be watched below, features Project Director Hirokazu Kagawa as he provides new information on the game's combat mechanics. The video also features a message from Art Director Minoru Iwamoto who commented on the character design, using facial and motion capture to make character feel more lively and more.

The team has a lot more information to share with you about the new battle system and characters' development! Check out this video to learn more about Tales of Arise's theme, "Inheritance and Evolution".

Tales of Arise is setting out to be a true step forward for the series. I had the chance to try out the game last month, and I was quite impressed by how the game is turning out.

Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.