TACHY Vortex 15 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P 6 GB Graphics Card Unveiled For $1099.99 US

TACHY, a new entrant in the gaming laptop segment has just teased its upcoming Vortex 15 laptop which is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 CPU and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB Max-P graphics card.

TACHY, A New Entrant In The Gaming Laptop Segment, Unveils Its Vortex 15 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8 Core Zen 3 CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility GPU

Spotted first by MyLaptopGuide, the Vortex 15 is one of the first laptops from TACHY that seems to be making a formal entry in the gaming laptop segment. TACHY has stated that the laptop will get a official introduction at CES 2021 along with detailed specifications and performance numbers.

  • vortex-15-1024x576
  • vortex-15-02-1024x576
  • vortex-15-03-1024x576
  • 04-193

Some specifications listed by TACHY for its Vortex 15 gaming laptop include the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU from AMD, the GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P mobility graphics card, a 15.6" 1080p display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 16 GB of DDR4 memory, 1 TB of NVMe (PCIe 3.0) SSD storage and an attractive price of $1099.99 US.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 'Cezanne-H' CPU Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.20 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz. All cores were averaging at around 4.40 GHz within the given TDP. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The L3 cache is a major upgrade over the Ryzen 4000U and Ryzen 4000H 'Zen 2' CPUs, offering increase inter-core latency speeds and bandwidth. The CPU will come with AMD's enhanced Vega graphics core based on the 7nm process node.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU NameAPU FamilyArchitectureProcessCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheGraphicsGPU ClockTDP
Ryzen 9 5900HXCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.30 GHz4.70 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 9 5900HCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.30 GHz4.65 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 7 5800HCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.20 GHzTBD16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)~2000 MHz35-45W
Ryzen 9 5900HSCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.10 GHz4.50 GHz16 MBTBDTBD35-45W
Ryzen 5 5600HCezanne HZen 37nm6 / 123.10 GHz4.10 GHz8 MBTBDTBD35-45W
Ryzen 7 5800UCezanne UZen 37nm8 / 162.00 GHz4.40 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)2000 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 7 5700ULucienne UZen 27nm8 / 161.80 GHz4.30 GHz8 MB8 CUs (512 SP)1900 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 5 5600UCezanne UZen 37nm6 / 122.30 GHz4.30 GHz12 MB7 CUs (448 SP)1800 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 5 5500ULucienne UZen 27nm6 / 122.10 GHz4.00 GHz8 MB7 CUs (448 SP)1800 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 3 5400UCezanne UZen 37nm4 / 82.60 GHz4.00 GHz8 MB6 CUs (384 SP)1600 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 3 5300ULucienne UZen 27nm4 / 82.60 GHz3.85 GHz4 MB6 CU (384 SP)1500 MHz10-25W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility 6 GB GPU Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobility GPU is part of the GeForce RTX 30 mobility family. The chip is expected to rock 24 SMs or 3072 CUDA cores. It will be based on GA106 GPU architecture. It will also feature 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface and will be clocked at around 14 Gbps to deliver 336 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The Max-P variant is the higher-end offering that will operate at clocks of around 1700 MHz and will feature a TGP of up to 115 Watts.

  • tachy-vortex-15-gaming-laptop-with-amd-ryzen-7-5800h-zen-3-cpu-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-max-p-mobility-gpu-_1
  • tachy-vortex-15-gaming-laptop-with-amd-ryzen-7-5800h-zen-3-cpu-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-max-p-mobility-gpu-_2
  • tachy-vortex-15-gaming-laptop-with-amd-ryzen-7-5800h-zen-3-cpu-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-max-p-mobility-gpu-_3
  • tachy-vortex-15-gaming-laptop-with-amd-ryzen-7-5800h-zen-3-cpu-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-max-p-mobility-gpu-_4
  • tachy-vortex-15-gaming-laptop-with-amd-ryzen-7-5800h-zen-3-cpu-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-max-p-mobility-gpu-_5
  • tachy-vortex-15-gaming-laptop-with-amd-ryzen-7-5800h-zen-3-cpu-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-max-p-mobility-gpu-_6
  • tachy-vortex-15-gaming-laptop-with-amd-ryzen-7-5800h-zen-3-cpu-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-6-gb-max-p-mobility-gpu-_7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA106GA104-770GA104-775
SMs244048
CUDA Cores307251206144
Base Clock~900 MHz~1100 MHz~1100 MHz
Boost Clock~1700 MHz~1620 MHz~1700 MHz
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size6 GB8 GB8/16 GB
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
TGP80-115W
60-70W		115-150W
80-90W		115-150W
80-90W
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
LaunchQ1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021

Other specifications that have been mentioned within the teaser trailer for the product include WiFi 6 (Gig+Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax) and USB Type-C charging. The Vortex 15 is said to offer over 12 hours of battery life. There's also an RGB-Lit keyboard and the aesthetics look quite decent. Expect more info on this laptop in a week from now.

