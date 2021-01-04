TACHY Vortex 15 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P 6 GB Graphics Card Unveiled For $1099.99 US
TACHY, a new entrant in the gaming laptop segment has just teased its upcoming Vortex 15 laptop which is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 CPU and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB Max-P graphics card.
Spotted first by MyLaptopGuide, the Vortex 15 is one of the first laptops from TACHY that seems to be making a formal entry in the gaming laptop segment. TACHY has stated that the laptop will get a official introduction at CES 2021 along with detailed specifications and performance numbers.
Some specifications listed by TACHY for its Vortex 15 gaming laptop include the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU from AMD, the GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P mobility graphics card, a 15.6" 1080p display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 16 GB of DDR4 memory, 1 TB of NVMe (PCIe 3.0) SSD storage and an attractive price of $1099.99 US.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 'Cezanne-H' CPU Specifications
Coming to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.20 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz. All cores were averaging at around 4.40 GHz within the given TDP. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The L3 cache is a major upgrade over the Ryzen 4000U and Ryzen 4000H 'Zen 2' CPUs, offering increase inter-core latency speeds and bandwidth. The CPU will come with AMD's enhanced Vega graphics core based on the 7nm process node.
AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):
|APU Name
|APU Family
|Architecture
|Process
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|Graphics
|GPU Clock
|TDP
|Ryzen 9 5900HX
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.30 GHz
|4.70 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 9 5900H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.30 GHz
|4.65 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 7 5800H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.20 GHz
|TBD
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|~2000 MHz
|35-45W
|Ryzen 9 5900HS
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.10 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|16 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 5 5600H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|6 / 12
|3.10 GHz
|4.10 GHz
|8 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 7 5800U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|2.00 GHz
|4.40 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|2000 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 7 5700U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|8 / 16
|1.80 GHz
|4.30 GHz
|8 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|1900 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 5 5600U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|6 / 12
|2.30 GHz
|4.30 GHz
|12 MB
|7 CUs (448 SP)
|1800 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 5 5500U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|6 / 12
|2.10 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|8 MB
|7 CUs (448 SP)
|1800 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 3 5400U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|4 / 8
|2.60 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|8 MB
|6 CUs (384 SP)
|1600 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 3 5300U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|4 / 8
|2.60 GHz
|3.85 GHz
|4 MB
|6 CU (384 SP)
|1500 MHz
|10-25W
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility 6 GB GPU Specifications
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobility GPU is part of the GeForce RTX 30 mobility family. The chip is expected to rock 24 SMs or 3072 CUDA cores. It will be based on GA106 GPU architecture. It will also feature 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface and will be clocked at around 14 Gbps to deliver 336 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The Max-P variant is the higher-end offering that will operate at clocks of around 1700 MHz and will feature a TGP of up to 115 Watts.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:
|GPU Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|GPU SKU
|GA106
|GA104-770
|GA104-775
|SMs
|24
|40
|48
|CUDA Cores
|3072
|5120
|6144
|Base Clock
|~900 MHz
|~1100 MHz
|~1100 MHz
|Boost Clock
|~1700 MHz
|~1620 MHz
|~1700 MHz
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory Size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|8/16 GB
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Bandwidth
|336 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|TGP
|80-115W
60-70W
|115-150W
80-90W
|115-150W
80-90W
|Configurations
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Launch
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2021
Other specifications that have been mentioned within the teaser trailer for the product include WiFi 6 (Gig+Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax) and USB Type-C charging. The Vortex 15 is said to offer over 12 hours of battery life. There's also an RGB-Lit keyboard and the aesthetics look quite decent. Expect more info on this laptop in a week from now.