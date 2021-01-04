TACHY Vortex 15 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P 6 GB Graphics Card Unveiled For $1099.99 US

TACHY, a new entrant in the gaming laptop segment has just teased its upcoming Vortex 15 laptop which is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 CPU and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB Max-P graphics card.

TACHY, A New Entrant In The Gaming Laptop Segment, Unveils Its Vortex 15 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8 Core Zen 3 CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility GPU

Spotted first by MyLaptopGuide, the Vortex 15 is one of the first laptops from TACHY that seems to be making a formal entry in the gaming laptop segment. TACHY has stated that the laptop will get a official introduction at CES 2021 along with detailed specifications and performance numbers.

Some specifications listed by TACHY for its Vortex 15 gaming laptop include the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU from AMD, the GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P mobility graphics card, a 15.6" 1080p display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 16 GB of DDR4 memory, 1 TB of NVMe (PCIe 3.0) SSD storage and an attractive price of $1099.99 US.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 'Cezanne-H' CPU Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.20 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz. All cores were averaging at around 4.40 GHz within the given TDP. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The L3 cache is a major upgrade over the Ryzen 4000U and Ryzen 4000H 'Zen 2' CPUs, offering increase inter-core latency speeds and bandwidth. The CPU will come with AMD's enhanced Vega graphics core based on the 7nm process node.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.65 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz TBD 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobility 6 GB GPU Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobility GPU is part of the GeForce RTX 30 mobility family. The chip is expected to rock 24 SMs or 3072 CUDA cores. It will be based on GA106 GPU architecture. It will also feature 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface and will be clocked at around 14 Gbps to deliver 336 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The Max-P variant is the higher-end offering that will operate at clocks of around 1700 MHz and will feature a TGP of up to 115 Watts.















NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA106 GA104-770 GA104-775 SMs 24 40 48 CUDA Cores 3072 5120 6144 Base Clock ~900 MHz ~1100 MHz ~1100 MHz Boost Clock ~1700 MHz ~1620 MHz ~1700 MHz Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 6 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s TGP 80-115W

60-70W 115-150W

80-90W 115-150W

80-90W Configurations Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Launch Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021

Other specifications that have been mentioned within the teaser trailer for the product include WiFi 6 (Gig+Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax) and USB Type-C charging. The Vortex 15 is said to offer over 12 hours of battery life. There's also an RGB-Lit keyboard and the aesthetics look quite decent. Expect more info on this laptop in a week from now.