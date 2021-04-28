T-Mobile’s 5G Network Is the Fastest and Most Available to Customers, Says Opensignal

Opensignal examined independent network tests and concluded that T-Mobile is the clear leader in 5G. Reports revealed that T-Mobile users have access to the fastest 5G and the one that is the most available too. Additional info claims that the service offers a more satisfying experience to its customers.

The data by OpenSignal shows that based on real-world customer usage from millions of device measurements, T-Mobile users get the fastest 5G download speeds, fastest 5G upload speeds, and connectivity than anyone else. Speeds jumped up 23 percent while other services remained the same since the start of the year.

Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile, says the following about the service.

“Network report after network report continues to show T-Mobile delivers the fastest and most widely available 5G to customers. The inescapable fact is that T-Mobile is the 5G leader, but don’t just take my word for it. The multiple independent reports based on real customer network experiences show the same thing, too.”

T-Mobile is now America’s leading 5G provider as well. A separate report by Ookla suggests that the network provider has the fastest average 5G download speeds, clocked in at 82.35Mbps, in the first quarter of this year, beating rivals AT&T with 76.6Mbps download speeds and Verizon with 67.24Mbps.

However, it is important to note that major U.S. carriers are using different radio waves for their 5G networks. For example, Verizon uses high-band millimeter-wave 5G spectrum, which can travel only short distances and can be blocked by solid obstacles like buildings and trees, though speeds are touching the sky when it gets working. AT&T uses 850MHz spectrum for its low-band 5G network, which has a better range but slower speeds.

As for T-Mobile, it also uses a low-band 600MHz spectrum and has integrated Sprint’s mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum for its ‘layer cake’ approach to 5G since the carrier’s $26.5 billion merger went through a year ago. In case you did not know, the mid-band spectrum is faster than low-band, and travels farther than the high-band variant, which would explain the improved speeds, availability, and overall, increased customer satisfaction.

News Source: Businesswire