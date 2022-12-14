T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 Launch With AMD EXPO Support For Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Starting at $79.99 US

TEAMGROUP revealed the new T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 gaming memory that is compliant with AMD's EXPO technology on the Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Users should expect faster memory performance and compatibility with AMD's line of components.

TEAMGROUP introduces new T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 gaming memory with AMD EXPO OC capability

TEAMGROUP has chosen a unique design for the new T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 memory. The design references stealth aircraft designs and showcases a sleek but powerful geometric design. Lighting adorns the 120° ultra-wide area, which the company feels will emit feelings of aggression and adrenaline with its one-of-a-kind aesthetic design.

T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 is furnished with PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuits) for finer power management and heightened PMIC cooling by utilizing "thermally conductive silicon." The memory also offers high-quality ICs that have been tested for both reliability and stability. TEAMGROUP's T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 memory offers support for on-die error correction code or ECC, and a simple one-click overclocking option through AMD EXPO, ensuring gamers will appreciate the robust and superfast speeds. The memory also offers high-quality ICs that have been tested for both reliability and stability.

Compatible AMD 600 series motherboards will come from the company's well-known partners, such as MSI, Gigabyte, Biostar, ASUS, and ASRock.

The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 comes in three flavors:

DDR5-5200 MHz

DDR5-5600 MHz

DDR5-6000 MHz

The above graphic shows that the DDR5-5600 will offer two specs — one 16GB memory unit or two 16 GB memory kits. In contrast, the DDR5-6000 will provide an identical arrangement. The new memory will offer single and dual-channel options for users to find the best memory through frequency and capacity for their demands. The recent DELTAα RGB DDR5 memory will be available on Amazon and Newegg North American websites starting in January 2023. Pricing for the T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 by TEAMGROUP will be:

DDR5-5600 MHz 16GB memory unit — $79.99

DDR5-5600 MHz 2 x 16GB memory unit — $159.99

DDR5-6000 MHz 2 x 16GB memory unit — $84.99

DDR5-6000 MHz 2 x 16GB memory unit — $169.99

We will hear more about the TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTAα RGB DDR5 memory at CES 2023.

News Source: TEAMGROUP Inc.