Synduality Is a New Third-Person PvPvE Sci-Fi Shooter from Bandai Namco

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 14, 2022
Synduality

In addition to the big surprise of Tekken 8, Bandai Namco also announced Synduality, an upcoming third-person sci-fi shooter with PvPvE elements.

Producer Yosuke Futami talked about the game's setting and gameplay mechanics on the PlayStation Blog.

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

In the world of Synduality, you will take on a role as Drifters—who makes a living by collecting AO Crystals; a rare resource that can only be obtained in dangerous terrestrial environment. You will take on each mission in your Cradle Coffin—an armed vehicle that will get you mobile during the adventure. Players can personalize their Cradle Coffin—not only its appearance, but the weapons equipped as well to make your Cradle Coffin suit your own play style.

You are not alone on this journey. An AI partner called Magus will be there in battle flying alongside your mech to give directions, hints, and warnings so you can safely complete your missions. Discover unique interactions and dialogues with Magus depending on different situations.

On the vast battlefield, you will encounter xenomorphic creatures known as Enders, trying to stop you from gathering the AO crystals. You can use different types of weaponries attached to the Cradle Coffin to fend off these incoming enemies. Immerse yourself into an intense PvPvE battle. When playing online, you’ll also encounter other players trying to clear their own missions—be careful, they could potentially hinder your progress.

Synduality has no release date yet, but it'll be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

