SYFER Cybersecurity VPN Router Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now
To keep yourself protected from cyber-crime, you need a good VPN and a good firewall. However, you don’t need to get multiple solutions because we have complete security package for you right here. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer for a couple of days on the SYFER Cybersecurity VPN Router. It offers a clutter free and safe internet experience, so get the offer right away!
SYFER Cybersecurity VPN Router Features
This powerful solution protects your data by keeping it encrypted, it keeps your private from ISPs, malicious advertisers, agencies etc. and so much more. With this very AI and machine learning powered system, you and your family will be protected at all times. Here are highlights of what the SYFER Cybersecurity VPN Router has in store for you:
- Encrypts your data to keep it private from ISPs & other companies who collect and sell your private information
- Disrupts the data collection & targeted advertising of marketers and ad agencies
- Enterprise-grade threat intelligence collected, updated, & enforced in real-time
- Robust set of tools aides in the enforcement of Google Safe Search
- Clutter-free internet experience w/ unencrypted speeds of up to 350 Mbps
- Private browsing via VPN without losing access to Netflix, Hulu, & Amazon Prime
- Stops hackers & botnets by securing your smart home systems, baby monitors, home cameras, security systems, smart TVs and more
Specs
- Color: black
- Product dimensions: 1.5"H x 5.5"L x 3.5"W
- True private browsing (encryption)
- Child-safe internet
- Maintains fast internet speeds
- Stops cybercriminals
- Stops third party targeted ads
- Powered by artificial intelligence
- Protects smart devices
- Easy setup & maintenance free
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- SYFER: Complete Cybersecurity Router
- Power adapter
- Power cable
- Ethernet cable
The offer is available only for two days. So don’t waste any more time and invest in this one time opportunity to secure your home and office. Happy Shopping!
Original Price SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router: $199
Wccftech Discount Price SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router: $152.99
