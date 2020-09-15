SYFER Cybersecurity VPN Router Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now

To keep yourself protected from cyber-crime, you need a good VPN and a good firewall. However, you don’t need to get multiple solutions because we have complete security package for you right here. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer for a couple of days on the SYFER Cybersecurity VPN Router. It offers a clutter free and safe internet experience, so get the offer right away!

SYFER Cybersecurity VPN Router Features

This powerful solution protects your data by keeping it encrypted, it keeps your private from ISPs, malicious advertisers, agencies etc. and so much more. With this very AI and machine learning powered system, you and your family will be protected at all times. Here are highlights of what the SYFER Cybersecurity VPN Router has in store for you:

Encrypts your data to keep it private from ISPs & other companies who collect and sell your private information

Disrupts the data collection & targeted advertising of marketers and ad agencies

Enterprise-grade threat intelligence collected, updated, & enforced in real-time

Robust set of tools aides in the enforcement of Google Safe Search

Clutter-free internet experience w/ unencrypted speeds of up to 350 Mbps

Private browsing via VPN without losing access to Netflix, Hulu, & Amazon Prime

Stops hackers & botnets by securing your smart home systems, baby monitors, home cameras, security systems, smart TVs and more

Specs

Color: black

Product dimensions: 1.5"H x 5.5"L x 3.5"W

True private browsing (encryption)

Child-safe internet

Maintains fast internet speeds

Stops cybercriminals

Stops third party targeted ads

Powered by artificial intelligence

Protects smart devices

Easy setup & maintenance free

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

SYFER: Complete Cybersecurity Router

Power adapter

Power cable

Ethernet cable

The offer is available only for two days. So don’t waste any more time and invest in this one time opportunity to secure your home and office. Happy Shopping!

Original Price SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router: $199

Wccftech Discount Price SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router: $152.99