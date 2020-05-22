SurfShark VPN Subscriptions Are Up For Massive Discount Offers But Only For A Few Days – Avail Now

Since we are all in lockdown and many of spend a great deal of our time on the internet, it is now important more than ever to ensure that we are secure. Cybercrime is increasing every day and making your web activity private is essential; for this you obviously need a good VPN and we are here to help you with that. Wccftech is offering massive discounts on the SurfShark VPN Subscriptions. The offers will expire really soon, so avail them as soon as you can.

SurfShark VPN Subscriptions features

Very often some really good VPNs compromise our internet speeds and no one likes slow browsing. However, this awesome VPN will give you the best experience while ensuring your safety. Here are highlights of what the SurfShark VPN Subscriptions have in store for you:

Browse securely, even on public WiFi, w/ AES-256-GCM encryption

Surf restriction-free w/ unlimited data & bandwidth on unlimited devices

CleanWeb™ feature blocks ads, trackers & malware while you browse

Access 1200+ servers in 61 countries worldwide

Protect your true IP from websites w/ WebRTC protection

Mitigate risks w/ IPv6 leak protection, kill switch & Zero-knowledge DNS

Enjoy content faster w/ optimized online streaming & torrent-friendly servers

Evade geo-restrictions & access your favorite sites anywhere

Browse w/ peace of mind thanks to a strict no-logging policy

Strict No Logging Policy

System Requirements

Google Chrome: 25 or later

Firefox: 57 or later

Windows 7 or later

Android 5.0 or later

iOS 9.0 or later

Important Details

Length of access: 2 years

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Unlimited number of devices and simultaneous connections

Unlimited data

Unlimited bandwidth

Bypasses geo-restrictions

Access to 1200+ servers in 61 countries

CleanWeb feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware

Kill switch feature

Based in the British Virgin Islands

Not based in a "14 Eyes" or "Enemy of the Internet Country"

Torrent-friendly servers

24/7 customer service

IP address masking

Zero-knowledge DNS

IPV6 leak protection

WebRTC protection

Original Price SurfShark VPN Subscriptions:

1-year: $145 I 2-years: $290 I 3-years: $430 I 4-years: $580

Wccftech Discount Price SurfShark VPN Subscriptions:

1-year: $38.99 I 2-years: $69 I 3-years: $68.99 I 4-years: $99