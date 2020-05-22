SurfShark VPN Subscriptions Are Up For Massive Discount Offers But Only For A Few Days – Avail Now
Since we are all in lockdown and many of spend a great deal of our time on the internet, it is now important more than ever to ensure that we are secure. Cybercrime is increasing every day and making your web activity private is essential; for this you obviously need a good VPN and we are here to help you with that. Wccftech is offering massive discounts on the SurfShark VPN Subscriptions. The offers will expire really soon, so avail them as soon as you can.
SurfShark VPN Subscriptions features
Very often some really good VPNs compromise our internet speeds and no one likes slow browsing. However, this awesome VPN will give you the best experience while ensuring your safety. Here are highlights of what the SurfShark VPN Subscriptions have in store for you:
- Browse securely, even on public WiFi, w/ AES-256-GCM encryption
- Surf restriction-free w/ unlimited data & bandwidth on unlimited devices
- CleanWeb™ feature blocks ads, trackers & malware while you browse
- Access 1200+ servers in 61 countries worldwide
- Protect your true IP from websites w/ WebRTC protection
- Mitigate risks w/ IPv6 leak protection, kill switch & Zero-knowledge DNS
- Enjoy content faster w/ optimized online streaming & torrent-friendly servers
- Evade geo-restrictions & access your favorite sites anywhere
- Browse w/ peace of mind thanks to a strict no-logging policy
- Strict No Logging Policy
System Requirements
- Google Chrome: 25 or later
- Firefox: 57 or later
- Windows 7 or later
- Android 5.0 or later
- iOS 9.0 or later
Important Details
- Length of access: 2 years
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Unlimited number of devices and simultaneous connections
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Bypasses geo-restrictions
- Access to 1200+ servers in 61 countries
- CleanWeb feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware
- Kill switch feature
- Based in the British Virgin Islands
- Not based in a "14 Eyes" or "Enemy of the Internet Country"
- Torrent-friendly servers
- 24/7 customer service
- IP address masking
- Zero-knowledge DNS
- IPV6 leak protection
- WebRTC protection
Original Price SurfShark VPN Subscriptions:
1-year: $145 I 2-years: $290 I 3-years: $430 I 4-years: $580
Wccftech Discount Price SurfShark VPN Subscriptions:
1-year: $38.99 I 2-years: $69 I 3-years: $68.99 I 4-years: $99
