Surface Laptop 4 Will Not Use Ryzen 5000 CPUs; Will Stick to Older Ryzen 4000 SKUs With 15W TDP and Two Screen Sizes

Just like the Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft will reportedly launch the Surface Laptop 4 line in the 13.5-inch and 15-inch display sizes, along with some welcome internal upgrades. Unfortunately, the innards are not going to comprise of AMD’s newest Ryzen 5000 CPUs for ultrabooks, but the older Ryzen 4000 chips instead. Of course, there are going to be Intel-fueled models too, so let us check them out in more detail right here.

Surface Laptop 4 Will Be Limited to 16GB RAM, but Only for the Ryzen 4000 CPU Models

According to WinFuture, the Surface Laptop 4 will feature two Ryzen 4000 CPUs, depending on what configuration you want. Those details are given below.

Ryzen 5 4680U (2.0GHz base clock speed, with 4.4GHz boost frequency)

Ryzen 7 4980U (unknown clock speed details)

We believe that these are 6-core and 8-core chips, but it is unconfirmed if they will support hyper-threading. While it is disappointing to see that Microsoft will not use AMD’s latest and greatest, the new Surface Laptop 4 line will deliver some serious performance gains compared to the Ryzen 3000 series machines thanks to the increase in core count and architecture differences.

The report also states that the TDP will be maintained at 15W, just like the previous-generation lineup. It might not be possible for Microsoft to increase the maximum thermal limit for the Ryzen 4000 CPUs since the Surface Laptop 4 might not feature adequate cooling. Several thin and light notebooks are designed this way. Aside from the Ryzen 4000 CPU options, there will also be Intel models available, and strange enough, the report states that these will be available up to 32GB RAM, whereas the AMD chip versions will be limited to 16GB RAM.

The specifications image also reveals that irrespective of which model you purchase, be it CPU or display size, the 49Wh battery will remain consistent. This means that the 13.5-inch version will be more suited to your usage, that is if plan to move around often. Pricing details were not mentioned, but knowing Microsoft and its premium Surface family, these are bound to be pricey machines.

Like always, we will update our readers on more details when they become available, so for now, let us know down in the comments on what you think of the latest Surface Laptop 4 specs.

News Source: WinFuture