Microsoft has released fresh updates for its Surface Book 3, the latest from the lineup released only a few months back (available over at the MS Store starting from $1,599.99). The Windows maker's September 2020 firmware updates for the Surface Book 3 focus on stability and system improvements.

Before this batch of firmware updates, Microsoft had also released a set of updates back in May, but this time it's much more extensive carrying updates from Intel, NVIDIA, and Dolby. Note that the firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

Complete changelog of the latest Surface Book 3 firmware update

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel(R) Corporation - System - 1.0.1287.0​ Detection Verification - System devices 1.0.1287.0​ Improves audio reliability. Surface - Extension - 1.58.137.0​ (Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) - no Device Manager notes 1.58.137.0​ Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface - Firmware - 10.11.139.0​ Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 10.11.139.0​ Resolves the stability issues during low battery scenarios. Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.0.3694​ Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller - System devices 10.24.0.3694​ Improves device Sleep power consumption and addresses system bugcheck. Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.3694.245​ Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices 10.24.3694.245​ Improves device Sleep power consumption and addresses system bugcheck. Surface - System - 2.14.137.0​ Surface System Telemetry Driver - System devices 2.14.137.0​ Facilitates power and thermal related data analysis. Intel - Net - 21.80.2.1​ Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters 21.80.2.1​ Improves Wi-Fi performance resuming from sleep and Miracast connection performance. Intel - Bluetooth - 21.80.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth 21.80.0.3 Resolves the issue with WiFi connection throughput and improves stability. NVIDIA - Display - 26.21.14.4292​ NVIDIA GeForce GTX - Display adapters 26.21.14.4292​ Improves GPU stability and power consumption. Dolby - SoftwareComponent - 3.20602.651.0​ DolbyAPO SWC Device - Software components 3.20602.651.0​ Improves device audio performance and stability, and addresses 3rd party app compatibility and performance. Surface - System - 3.83.139.0​ Surface DTX - System devices 3.83.139.0 Improves connectivity and performance with USB Hub. Surface - Firmware - 4.0.211.139​ 13 Inch - Surface Touch Firmware / 15 Inch - Surface Touch Firmware - Firmware 4.0.211.139​ Improves Touch and Pen stability. Surface - Extension - 4.212.139.0​ (13 Inch - Surface Touch Pen Processor / 15 Inch - Surface Touch Pen Processor) - no Device Manager notes 4.212.139.0​ Improves Touch stability and improves pen inking when palm is also on screen. Dolby - Extension - 5.224.130.56 (13 Inch - Dolby Device Extension) - no Device Manager notes 5.224.130.56 Fixes low volume output from internal speakers and improves audio reliability. Dolby - Extension - 5.224.132.1​ (15 Inch - Dolby Device Extension) - no Device Manager notes 5.224.132.1​ Fixes low volume output from internal speakers and improves audio reliability. Surface - System - 6.83.139.0​ Surface Integration Service Device - System devices 6.83.139.0​ Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability.

After installing the latest updates, select the Start button > Power > Restart to restart your device to finish the process.