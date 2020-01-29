Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 7.0.0 Now Live; Introduces Support for Byleth, Balance Changes and More

A new update is now live for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, introducing support for the latest DLC content and more.

The new 7.0.0 update introduces support for the final Fighter Pass DLC character, Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, as well as 11 new Fire Emblem: Three Houses tracks, a Three Houses-themed Spirit board for House leaders and other characters from the game, "A Heroic Legacy" Fire Emblem route in Classic Mode and support for new Mii Fighters costumes, including Cuphead and Mega Man X costumes, among others.

The new update also introduces balance changes for several characters. Japanese update notes are available on Nintendo's Japanese website, while English update notes are not yet available at the time of writing, but they will be found here once they are released.

Byleth is not going to be the final DLC character to release for Super Smash Bros Ultimate. During the latest Nintendo Direct focused on the game, series creator Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that more characters will be released this year as part of the second Fighter Pass. The final character is scheduled to be released before the end of the year.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is among the best entries in the series, featuring a massive character roster and plenty of single-player and multiplayer content.

But you might notice something in this review – a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that’s it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.