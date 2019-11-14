Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 6.1.0 Now Live; Introduces Fixes For Terry

A new update is now live for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, introducing a fix for a critical issue.

The 6.1.0 update fixes an issue that can cause characters to freeze if Terry Bogard's Buster Wolf moves connects.

A rare issue has been fixed when Terry's Super Special Move "Buster Wolf" connects with an opposing fighter, causing both Terry and that fighter to become unable to move from their positions.

Thye update doesn't seem to add much else, which is not all that surprising, considering the previous update was a major one which brought plenty of balance tweaks.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 6.0 Release Notes Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Andy Bogard

Joe Higashi

Kim Kaphwan

Geese Howard

Ryo Sakazaki

Kyo Kusanagi

Iori Yagami

Haohmaru

Nakoruru

Athena Asamiya

Ralf & Clark

Tockles The Tockles spirit will appear on the DRAGON QUEST Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu. Note: To play on a Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu, you must purchase the appropriate downloadable content. Super Smash Bros Ultimate 6.0 Online The following features have been added to Battle Arena mode: The arena type "Elite Only" has been added.

Arenas that a friend has created can now be found by going to Join Arena → Friends' Arenas, regardless of visibility.

The host player can now change some rules without having to shut down the arena.

The option "Random Battlefield and Ω Form" has been added to the stage settings.

You can now send set messages to each other inside an arena. Super Smash Bros Ultimate 6.0 General Added support for the upcoming Simon and Incineroar amiibo figures.

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Terry + King of Fighters Stadium Ryo Sakazaki Wig + Outfit Nakoruru Wig + Outfit Iori Yagami Wig + Outfit Akira Wig + Outfit Jacy Wig + Outfit

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). Game balance adjustments have been made.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Fixes and changes to fighters have been made.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.