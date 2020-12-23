Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 10.1.0 has been released for the Nintendo Switch, adding support for the new Sephiroth Challenger Pack.

We already wrote about the new update earlier this week, and while Sephiroth could already be unlocked, the new update allows everyone to unlock the iconic FFVII villain once it has been purchased. Aside from adding support for the new challenger pack, the new update introduces new Final Fantasy VII spirits and support for additional outfits from the RPG.

Galaxy S21 Ultra FCC Filing Confirms S-Pen Support and More Details

In addition to these mentioned above, the 10.1.0 update packs some changes to in-game music and various game-balance tweaks. For the full list of fighter balance changes, please visit Nintendo’s official support site here. Down below you’ll find the release notes for today’s new update:

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 10.1.0 Release Notes Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

Tifa Barret Aerith Red XIII Cid Cait Sith Yuffie Vincent The Turks & Rufus Shinra Bahamut ZERO Chocobo & Moogle Shiva Ifrit

You can now switch between different artwork for Cloud's spirit. General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Sephiroth Challenger Pack Barret's Outfit Tifa's Outfit Aerith's Outfit Chocobo Hat Geno Hat + Outfit

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

You can now switch between "Random from all songs" and "Random from My Music" for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield and Final Destination stages. To switch between options, access My Music via the Options or the Vault and then press the X Button.

The Final Smash for Cloud's P2, P4, P6, and P8 color variations has been changed to Omnislash Ver. 5. (This essentially functions the same as a regular Omnislash.)

Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience,

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.