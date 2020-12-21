Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 10.1.0 Update To Release This Week

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update is going live later this week, introducing support for new DLC content and more.

The 10.1.0 update release will coincide with the release of Sephiroth, the next DLC character announced during this year's The Game Awards. The character could be unlocked early last week, but following the update, everyone will be able to unlock the character once it has been purchased.

Unsurprisingly, the new Super Smash Bros Ultimate update will also introduce balance changes, as Nintendo is warning players that replays recorded with the current version of the game will not be compatible with version 10.1.0.

Ver. 10.1.0 of #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive on 23/12! Your replay data from previous versions may not be compatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/skYac2STbJ — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 21, 2020

Sephiroth is the third Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass Vol.2 character, following ARMS' Min Min and Steve/Ales from Minecraft. The three characters follow the ones released as part of the first Fighter Pass, including Dragon Quest's Hero, Persona 5's Joker, Banjo & Kazooie, Fatal Fury and King of Fighters' mainstay Terry Bogard, and Fire Emblem Three Houses' Byleth. Each character can be also purchased individually.

Challenger Pack 1 includes Joker as a playable fighter, his stage, and a selection of music

Challenger Pack 2 includes Hero as a playable fighter, his stage, and a selection of music

Challenger Pack 3 includes Banjo & Kazooie as a playable fighter, their stage, and a selection of music from the Banjo-Kazooie series

Challenger Pack 4 includes Terry Bogard as a playable fighter, his stage, and a selection of music from SNK titles

Challenger Pack 5 includes Byleth as a playable fighter, their stage, and a selection of music from the Fire Emblem series

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.