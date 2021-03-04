Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Character Pyra/Mythra to Release Today

The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character, the dual character Pyra/Mythra, will be released later today.

The latest DLC character release date has been confirmed today during a new presentation that showcased the dual fighter. The DLC pack including the two characters also includes a new stage based on Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Today, Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its newest playable DLC fighters. Prepare for a massive brawl when deploying these two formidable warriors. Challenger Pack 9 contains both Pyra/Mythra as playable fighters, a new stage based on the Cloud Sea of Alrest setting and a selection of sweeping music tracks from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Challenger Pack 9 is part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series, Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft and two more yet-to-be announced fighters as they release. Challenger Pack 9 can also be purchased separately for $5.99.

In case you missed today's Super Smash Bros Ultimate presentation, you can watch it in full below.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. The next DLC fighter will release later today.