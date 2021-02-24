Super Smash Bros Ultimate Pyra/Mythra Presentation Confirmed for Next Week

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate presentation has been announced for next week.

The new presentation, which will be aired on March 4th at 6 am PT, will focus on the next DLC fighter, Pyra/Mythra. The release date is also going to be announced during the 35 minutes long presentation.

The presentation will be roughly 35 minutes long, and there will be no further new fighter announcements. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2021

The dual fighter Pyra/Mythra is the fourth DLC character included in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate second Fighter Pass. They follow ARMS' Min-Min, Minecraft's Steve and Ales and Final Fantasy VII's main villain Sephiroth. The second Fighter Pass is now available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the latest entry in the series. The game features the biggest character roster of the entire series, and it is one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives released so far.

But you might notice something in this review - a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that's it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn't go amiss.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.