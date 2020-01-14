Super Smash Bros Ultimate Next DLC Fighter to Be Revealed This Week

The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter is finally getting revealed this week.

Today, Nintendo confirmed that a new video presentation will be livestreamed later this week, on January 16th at 6 AM PT. The presentation will be 35 minutes long and director Masahiro Sakurai himself will introduce the new character.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate director Masahiro Sakurai on 1/16 at 6am PT for a roughly 35 minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at an upcoming DLC fighter, which he will unveil in the video! pic.twitter.com/aOz0ilAiXU — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 14, 2020

The latest Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter is Terry Bogard from the Fatal Fury series. The character comes with all of his iconic special moves as well as some new mechanics that allow the character to use two different side B moves depending on the direction he is facing.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the latest entry in the series. The Nintendo Switch exclusive game may not be all that different from Super Smash Bros for Wii U and 3DS, but it's an extremely solid title with a huge character roster and plenty of content.

But you might notice something in this review – a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that’s it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch in all regions.