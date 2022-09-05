Menu
Company

Super Mario RTX Unreal Engine 5 Fanmade Game Looks Surprisingly Dark in Gameplay Video

Francesco De Meo
Sep 5, 2022
Super Mario RTX

Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the game engine by Epic Games, will power most of the biggest titles launching in the future, but in the past few weeks, we have seen multiple smaller developers using it to power some impressive-looking fanmade games and concept trailers, such Super Mario RTX.

Late last month, Funkyzeit Games shared on YouTube a gameplay video for their Mario fanmade game, a dark recreation of the Super Mario series powered by the Unreal Engine 5 and its features. Needless to say, this unique take on the Mario formula and aesthetics looks rather impressive, making us wonder how will the next proper entries in the series by Nintendo will look powered by modern tech and game engines.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Assassin’s Creed Unreal Engine 5 Fan-Made Remake Looks Incredible in New Concept Trailer

I played around in Unreal Engine 5 and made a showcase of Mario game I always wanted to play. This is a satirical fan made gameplay video used to show off UE5 rendering and it's not something that will be published or monetized.

It has been quite some time since the release of the latest entry in the Super Mario Bros. series. Following the launch of Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo released Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on Nintendo Switch, which Rosh found to be quite good:

Super Mario 3D World shows why Mario is an ageless franchise, with the seven-year-old game providing fresh fun and a delightful experience. Bowser's Fury is the exact opposite, showing just how exciting and experimental the series can be.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order