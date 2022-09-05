Super Mario RTX Unreal Engine 5 Fanmade Game Looks Surprisingly Dark in Gameplay Video

Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the game engine by Epic Games, will power most of the biggest titles launching in the future, but in the past few weeks, we have seen multiple smaller developers using it to power some impressive-looking fanmade games and concept trailers, such Super Mario RTX.

Late last month, Funkyzeit Games shared on YouTube a gameplay video for their Mario fanmade game, a dark recreation of the Super Mario series powered by the Unreal Engine 5 and its features. Needless to say, this unique take on the Mario formula and aesthetics looks rather impressive, making us wonder how will the next proper entries in the series by Nintendo will look powered by modern tech and game engines.

I played around in Unreal Engine 5 and made a showcase of Mario game I always wanted to play. This is a satirical fan made gameplay video used to show off UE5 rendering and it's not something that will be published or monetized.

It has been quite some time since the release of the latest entry in the Super Mario Bros. series. Following the launch of Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo released Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on Nintendo Switch, which Rosh found to be quite good:

Super Mario 3D World shows why Mario is an ageless franchise, with the seven-year-old game providing fresh fun and a delightful experience. Bowser's Fury is the exact opposite, showing just how exciting and experimental the series can be.