Super Mario Movie Star Chris Pratt Promises He’s Been “Working Hard” on His Voice

Yesterday during the most recent Nintendo Direct, we got the lowdown on the voice cast for the upcoming Super Mario movie, and well… it’s certainly something. Never thought you’d see the day Mario was voiced by Chris Pratt or Donkey Kong was voiced Seth Rogen? Well, that glorious time is coming my friends. Of course, the cast reveal raised some important practical questions – is Chris Pratt going to be doing an over-the-top Italian accent for the movie? Or is Mario going to be speaking in standard Pratt voice?

Well, it seems we might be getting something in between. Following the announcement of his casting, Pratt took to Instagram to talk about being the new Mario. At one point he drops a quick “It’s-a me, a-Mario” in his regular voice, but then assures the viewers that’s “not the voice,” and that he and filmmakers are “working hard on it.” So, it seems like Pratt will altering his voice in some way, although I’m guessing he won’t be doing a full-on Charles Martinet impression.

Didn’t catch the Super Mario casting news yesterday or the subsequent tsunami of memes? In addition to Chris Pratt as Mario, we can look forward to Pratt will be joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Hopefully, they’re all working just as hard on their voices. Keegan-Michael Key just getting all up in Toad’s head.

The Super Mario movie hits theaters during the 2022 holiday season. What do you think? Can Chris Pratt come up with something for Mario that doesn’t make us cringe right out of the theater? Honestly, I’m about 50-50 on that question at the moment.