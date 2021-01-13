Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Overview Trailer Confirms Photo Mode, New Expansion Details
A new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury trailer has been released online today, confirming more details on the upcoming Nintendo Switch platform game.
The new overview trailer focuses on both Super Mario 3D World and the Bowser’s Fury expansion, confirming that the game will feature a new version of the Snapshot Mode seen in Super Mario Odyssey and the ability to use the Collectible Stamps in the mode.
The new trailer also reveals new details on the Bowser’s Fury expansion, which is looking more and more like a Mario take on the open-world gameplay formula.
Team up with up to 3 other players to save the Sprixie Kingdom from the greedy clutches of Bowser. Then, adventure through the islands of Lake Lapcat, where unlikely allies Mario and Bowser Jr. unite to stop gargantuan Bowser from his furious rampage. Play two adventures in one game—Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury launches on February 12, 2021, only on Nintendo Switch.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches on Nintendo Switch on February 12th worldwide.
The cat's out of the bag. Super Mario 3D World is coming to the Nintendo Switch system! Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario (and his friends) can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, like climbing and scratching. Work together locally or online with up to three other players to reach the goal and to see who can get a high score.
- Each character has unique abilities and play styles. For example, Princess Peach glides over gaps, while Luigi has his trademark extra-high jump.
- The new cat transformation allows players to run on all fours, pounce on enemies, attack in midair, or use their claws to scamper up walls and goal poles.
- Explore colorful 3D environments filled with obstacles and contraptions like transparent pipes and vertical conveyor belts, which add new puzzle elements.