Study Shows The Apple Watch Can Accurately Predict Stress Levels

The Apple Watch is a very capable device that can detect various health-related symptoms. With the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple brought the ability to check ECG right on your wrist. According to a new study, researchers have found that your Apple Watch can accurately determine stress levels through various metrics.

The Apple Watch can accurately measure stress levels using ECG and other metrics, according to a new study

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada, suggesting that the Apple Watch can predict a user's stress levels (via MyHealthyApple). The researchers used the Apple Watch Series 6's ECG sensor and found that the data had a close association with heart rate acceleration and deceleration capacity when the participants reported stress levels. The researchers then developed and applied machine learning algorithms to create a prediction model.

The models created are stated to feature a "high level of precision" but with a lower recall. According to the study, the Apple Watch houses "promising " potential to detect levels of stress. In addition, since the wearable is capable of collecting additional information regarding a user's health, such as sleep and activity information, further data points can be conjoined to form stress levels with even more precision.

ECG Feature on Apple Watch Series 6 and Newer Models

Apple does not offer stress measurement at this point but researchers claim that an Apple Watch could be effectively used to aid in mental health care. Furthermore, Apple can offer stress preventive exercises such as breathing and much more to eliminate stress signals. Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin already offer stress management scores but Apple has yet to offer a similar feature in its Healths app.

At this point, we are not aware if Apple is working on its rendition of the stress management feature for its wearable, but we will update you guys as soon as further details are available. Share your views with us in the comments.