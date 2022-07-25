Menu
Company

Study Shows That the Galaxy Watch 4 SpO2 Sensor is Comparable to Medical Tools

Furqan Shahid
Jul 25, 2022
Study Shows That the Galaxy Watch 4 SpO2 Sensor is Comparable to Medical Tools

There is no denying that smartwatches have come a long, long way. However, you need to understand that they are still not full replacements for other aspects such as health monitoring tools, and medical health monitoring tools since we are on the topic of that. It has been some time since the smartwatches started offering sensors such as SpO2 but every time we see a smartwatch come with such as sensor, we are informed that the sensors on these watches are not actual replacements for medical-grade tools or sensors that are used in medical industry. Now, a latest report shows that the Galaxy Watch 4 could become a really useful tool for medical purposes.

Galaxy Watch 4 Can Actually Help People with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Based on the report, the Galaxy Watch 4 could become an important tool for accurate measurement of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shows a study conducted by  Samsung Medical Center and Samsung Electronics. The study was published by National Sleep Foundation medical journal "Sleep Health," monitored 97 adults with sleep distburances and concluded that the Galaxy Watch 4 could potentially help overcome the high cost associated with the traditional tools that are used for measurement.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Official Forum Now Open

The Galaxy Watch 4 is equipped with a reflectance pulse oximeter module that stays in touch with the skin of the wearer when they are wearing the watch. The SpO2 sensor also brings eight photodiodes that manage to sense the reflected light and captures PPG signals at a sampling frequency of 25Hz.

Aside from the technical specifications, the study had researchers take simultaneous measurements of a lot of adults suffering from sleep disturbances, using the Galaxy Watch 4 along with a traditional medical system for comparison.

The researchers also discovered that the readings captured with the Samsung smartwatch and the traditional medical device simultaneously were aligned, and it proved that the Galaxy Watch 4 can actually take accurate measurements of oxygen saturation during sleep. This could help the Galaxy Watch 4 customer along with the future smartwatches cut down on medical bills as well as all the costs associated with in-hospital procedures.

For those who do not know, Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a common sleep disorder and an estimated of 38% adults actually suffer from this disorder. Up to 50% of men and 25% women in the middle-age populace actually face severe to moderate OSA.

Samsung smartwatches are apparently getting better health devices with every generation. THe company is actually developing a new smartwatch that is equipped with the body temperature sensor, however, the technology might be a bit early to actually be used as a full-fledged monitoring device.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order