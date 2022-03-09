Studio Display Supports the New iPad Air 5 and iPad Pro Models, But Not the iPad Air 4

Apple announced its latest Studio Display at its Spring event and it costs $1,599 which is a lot cheaper than the Pro Display XDR. The new display supports a wide range of Macs which includes models ranging all the way back to the 2016 MacBook Pro. However, the Studio Display is very limited when it comes to iPad compatibility. You might be surprised that the Studio Display supports Apple's latest iPad Air 5 but not the iPad Air 4. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Studio Display Supports the New iPad Air 5 But Not iPad Air 4

While not all iPad models with a USB-C port are supported, some users are wondering what the reason might be. The reason why the Studio Display supports the iPad Pro models is that their USB-C ports feature 10Gbps throughput, also called USB 2.1 Gen 2. The iPad Air 4 and iPad mini 6, only feature a USB 3.1 Gen 1 5gbps USB connectivity that supports only up to 4K resolution displays at 30Hz.

The new iPad Air 5, on the other hand, features USB 3.1 Gen 2 connector that increases the data throughput rate by twice as much compared to the fourth-gen iPad Air. Hence, the new iPad Air 5 is compatible with the new Studio Display.

You can order the new Studio Display is available to order from Apple's website and combined with the Mac Studio, the duo makes the perfect combination for creators. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to order the new iPad Air 5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.