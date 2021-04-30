Streets of Rage 4 “Mr. X Nightmare” DLC Adding Max Thunder, Mania+ Difficulty, and More

Streets of Rage 4 was one of last year’s surprise hits, both critically and commercially, and now the gorgeous brawler is coming back for a second round! The Mr. X Nightmare DLC adds new modes, moves, weapons, enemies, character customization, Mania+ difficulty, and perhaps most importantly, new playable characters! Today it was announced one of the additions will be Max Thunder, the street-brawling pro wrestler first seen in Streets of Rage 2. You can check out his moves, below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.2.1 Adds New Skills and Missing Fish Tomorrow

As many expected, Streets of Rage 4 boss Estel Aguirre is also becoming a full playable character…

So, are you eager to return to the streets of Wood Oak City? Here’s the official description for the Mr. X. Nightmare DLC:

After the events of Streets of Rage 4, our heroes wanted to prepare themselves for future threats. Axel, Blaze and their mates will start a very special deranged training with the help of Dr. Zan, who built an AI program from the remnants of Mister X’s brain that simulates every kind of danger they could be facing. With this new DLC, get ready for: 3 new playable characters

A new Survival mode with weekly challenges

Character customization: build your own fighting style with new moves

New weapons and enemies!

For those who haven’t played Streets of Rage 4 yet, I definitely recommend it. I found it to be a quick, but very tasty meal in my full review…

Streets of Rage 4 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but honestly, that’s okay. The game’s dazzling visuals, silky-smooth action, varied level design, and sexy sense of cool more than make up for a few minor old-school irritations. Veteran Bare Knuckle brawlers will get the most out of Streets of Rage 4, but it should provide a satisfying thumb workout for players from all eras.

Streets of Rage 4 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility of Xbox Series X/S and PS5. An exact release date for the Mr. X Nightmare DLC has yet to be locked down, but it’s listed as “coming soon.”