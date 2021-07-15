Streets of Rage 4 “Mr. X Nightmare” DLC Adds 3 New Fighters, Survival Mode, and More Today
Tape up your fists and get ready to rumble, because Streets of Rage 4 drops its Mr. X Nightmare DLC today! The update offers a variety of new content, including 3 more playable characters (Max Thunder, Shiva, and Estel Aguirre), new weapons and moves, a Survival mode, and more. A free update featuring a new ultra-hard Mania+ difficulty will launch alongside the DLC. You can watch a Mr. X Nightmare launch trailer, below.
Here’s a rundown of the new paid and free content available now:
The Mr X. Nightmare DLC includes:
- Three new playable characters: Estel Aguirre as well as fully-playable realizations of series favorites Max Thunder and Shiva
- A new Survival mode with stackable buffs, over-the-top weapons & upgrades, and a gauntlet of deadly arenas to take on
- New weapons and unlockable new moves
- Original music from Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, League of Legends, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge)
A separate free update also launches today and adds:
- A training mode
- Color palette options
- A New Mania+ difficulty option
- Various balancing and refinement changes
Developed by the Paris-based Dotemu and Lizardcube with the French-Canadian Guard Crush Games, Streets of Rage 4 is definitely worth your time if you haven't jumped in yet. I found the game to be a quick, but tasty brawler throwback in my full review…
Streets of Rage 4 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but honestly, that’s okay. The game’s dazzling visuals, silky-smooth action, varied level design, and sexy sense of cool more than make up for a few minor old-school irritations. Veteran Bare Knuckle brawlers will get the most out of Streets of Rage 4, but it should provide a satisfying thumb workout for players from all eras.
Streets of Rage 4 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility of Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Mr. X Nightmare DLC is available now at a price of $8.
